7 Harris Co. residents infected with West Nile Virus, county health officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Public Health is urging everyone to protect themselves against mosquito-borne illnesses after seven residents were infected with West Nile Virus.

Additionally, 520 mosquito samples tested positive.

County health officials said the virus can cause serious disease and is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. They said people tend to develop symptoms about two weeks after being bitten.

Those symptoms include developing a rash, fever, headache, body aches, nausea and vomiting.

"While most people infected by West Nile virus experience mild or no symptoms, some can become very sick," local health authority Ericka Brown said. "Protecting yourself and your loved ones is crucial, especially when mosquitoes are so prevalent this summer. If you or a loved one experiences any of the symptoms of West Nile after a mosquito bite, contact a healthcare provider immediately."

Here are some precautions you should take to avoid coming in contact with infected mosquitoes:

Drain flower pots, pet dishes, blocked gutters, or any containers that may hold standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds. Treat any water that cannot be drained.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors to minimize exposed skin.

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

You can view the count of human cases on the Harris County Public Health's website. It will be updated weekly.

SEE RELATED STORY: Montgomery Co. woman tests positive for West Nile Virus, marking 1st case in area, officials say

SEE ALSO: Spraying for mosquitoes in Bellaire underway after West Nile Virus detected, health officials say