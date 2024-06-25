Spraying for mosquitoes in Bellaire underway after West Nile Virus detected, health officials say

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A West Nile Virus sample has been detected in the City of Bellaire, health officials announced Tuesday.

The city said Harris County will begin spraying for mosquitoes in the area to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials did not mention the specific area in which the zip codes were impacted.

The positive sample comes after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Fort Bend County earlier this month. The virus was collected from a mosquito trapping site in the 77498 zip code, which includes parts of Meadows Place and Sugar Land.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services reported its first West Nile Virus mosquito sample of 2024 in the 77498 zip code.

Authorities urge you to follow the 4 Ds when it comes to mosquito safety:

Dusk and Dawn mosquito activity is heightened during these periods. Take the proper precautions for the other Ds when out and about.

Drain flower pots, pet dishes, blocked gutters, or any containers that may hold standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds. Treat any water that cannot be drained.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors to minimize exposed skin.

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

You can also request an inspection for mosquito breeding with Harris County Mosquito Control or request spraying in Brazoria County.

