Spraying for mosquitoes in Bellaire underway after West Nile Virus detected, health officials say

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A West Nile Virus sample has been detected in the City of Bellaire, health officials announced Tuesday.
The city said Harris County will begin spraying for mosquitoes in the area to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Officials did not mention the specific area in which the zip codes were impacted.
The positive sample comes after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in Fort Bend County earlier this month. The virus was collected from a mosquito trapping site in the 77498 zip code, which includes parts of Meadows Place and Sugar Land.
Authorities urge you to follow the 4 Ds when it comes to mosquito safety:
You can also request an inspection for mosquito breeding with Harris County Mosquito Control or request spraying in Brazoria County.
