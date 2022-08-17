Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of Hwy 6 at US-90A in Sugar Land, police said

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of Highway 6 are closed in both directions in Sugar Land as authorities are working to clear the scene of a deadly crash.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 6 over US-90 Alternate. At least one death and other injuries were confirmed as a result of the head-on crash, according to Sugar Land police.

As of 8:11 p.m., Sugar Land police said the investigation and road closure are expected to last between three to four hours.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

