LGBTQ+ leaders honored at The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala

NEW YORK -- Leaders in the LGBTQ+ community from around the world gathered in New York to celebrate one another's achievements at The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala.

The event on Dec. 4 in New York was a night of commemoration, celebration and community.

Hosted by Peppermint and emcee'd by comic Dana Goldberg, attendees enjoyed thrilling performances and a live auction at the fundraiser benefiting The Stonewall Inn's official and only nonprofit, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

The following people were honored with awards:

Performers included Jackie Beat, The Dragon Sisters, and Aja. Presenters included J. Harrison Ghee, Yuhua Hamasaki, Murray Hill, Jeff Miller, Lorna Luft, Ian Paget, and Nico Tortorella.

At the event, there was a special appearance by Ali Krieger, U.S. Olympian and FIFA World Cup winner.

Learn more about The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative here.