Harris County sheriff's deputies find 6 stolen vehicles at apartment complex on SH-249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation underway after Harris County deputies say they recovered six stolen cars from locations along SH-249.Major Susan Cotter tweeted photos of some of the stolen vehicles overnight.The photos show three stolen trucks and one SUV.Deputies were conducting proactive patrol when the vehicles were recovered, Cotter said.The investigation is ongoing, however, investigators have identified a possible suspect.In Houston, more than 10,000 cars have been stolen in the city between January and August, according to Houston police.That's an average of 47 cars per day.Local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to always be aware of their surroundings and where they are parking their vehicles.