Harris County sheriff's deputies find 6 stolen vehicles at apartment complex on SH-249

Major Susan Cotter tweeted photos of some of the stolen vehicles overnight.
The photos show three stolen trucks and one SUV.
While conducting proactive patrol with the SH 249 corridor, D5 CRU located and recovered 6 stolen vehicles. This is an on going investigation and a possible suspect has been identified! @HCSO_D5Patrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/BpIEIq4M9E— Major Susan Cotter (@HCSO_Patrol) September 29, 2021
Deputies were conducting proactive patrol when the vehicles were recovered, Cotter said.
The investigation is ongoing, however, investigators have identified a possible suspect.
In Houston, more than 10,000 cars have been stolen in the city between January and August, according to Houston police.
That's an average of 47 cars per day.
Local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to always be aware of their surroundings and where they are parking their vehicles.
