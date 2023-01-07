$1M bond set for son, Stephen Burkes, accused of shooting his mother & killing her fiancé

Stephen Burkes, who has a history of mental health issues, is charged after his mother was shot and her fiancé was killed in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting his mother multiple times and killing her live-in boyfriend in west Houston appeared in court overnight, according to police.

Stephen Burkes, 27, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member. Burkes was denied a personal bond and set a $500,000 bond for each assault, totaling in a $1 million bond, according to court records.

During his court appearance, the hearing officer said Burkes allegedly made a written statement confessing to the shooting.

The deadly shooting happened in the middle of the night on Friday at a home in the 2300 block of Binley Drive near Wickersham Lane.

When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old man unresponsive in the front yard.

Editor's note: In previous reports, police said the victim was Burkes' mother's boyfriend. During his court hearing, the hearing officer said the victim was Burkes' mother's fiancé.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim, Burkes' mother's fiancé, dead at the scene.

Officers were advised by paramedics that a 46-year-old woman, who police say is Burkes' mother, was on the phone with their dispatch saying she was inside the home and needed help because she had been shot multiple times.

Burkes' mother was hiding in the living room when police discovered she was shot three times -- in the face, arm and leg, according to police.

Investigators said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Court documents show that Burkes was sitting outside in the patio area with the gun next to him and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said all three adults lived in the home.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but police said at some point, Burkes got ahold of a gun and opened fire.

Burkes has reportedly had mental health issues throughout his life.

