Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says

It's been more than a week since a Houston man vanished after leaving a popular Heights bar.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for 26-year-old Delano Burkes has come to an end after a body was found in the Port of Houston, nearly 15 miles from where he went missing.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Monday, Texas EquuSearch confirmed that a body was located in the port area last Friday morning.

Burkes' mother told ABC13 that she and other family members believe it belongs to their missing loved one.

The medical examiner's office confirmed Monday that the body found in fact belongs to Burkes.

The development puts an end a nearly two-week search for Burkes, whom Texas EquuSearch said vanished while barhopping with friends in the Heights on Nov. 13.

Video obtained by ABC13 shows Burkes crossing the street shortly after leaving McIntyre's bar near West 19th Street, seemingly in distress.

In a news conference on Nov. 22, Burkes' mother, Karen Jeffley, said his friends that were out with him the night he disappeared didn't look for him and left with his car and headed home.

Other video captured him walking through the streets of the Heights seemingly in distress after 1 a.m.

"We believe it's something sinister that happened with him. He did not look like he had control of his legs. It did not look like he was going to make it very far," Jeffley told Eyewitness News in a previous report.

They believe something may have been slipped into his drink that may have led to his disappearance.

ABC13's Jessica Willey is pursuing additional facts on a devastating development for a family. Get instant updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: