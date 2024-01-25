SWAT scene unfolding in Montrose-area apartments after reports of man assaulting his girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are surrounding an apartment unit in Houston's Montrose area on Thursday after receiving reports of an assault.

The Houston Police Department confirmed officers were called out to a home on Stanford Street off the Allen Parkway at about 11:55 a.m.

According to HPD, when police arrived, the suspect did not want to come out, and SWAT officers responded.

Police said no one else is believed to be inside the apartment.

