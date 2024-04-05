Search continues for murder suspect believed to have barricaded himself in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sherrif's Office SWAT team has cleared a scene where a man wanted for murder was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on Friday.

According to deputies, the situation unfolded at a residence in the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive near the Crosby area at about 10:45 a.m.

Officials said the man in question is accused of murder, but they did not elaborate on the investigation.

HCSO said deputies were told that the man was inside the home, but when they arrived, he was not there.