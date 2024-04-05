1-year-old unharmed after being barricaded with suspect during stand-off in NW Harris Co., HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after a stand-off where a 1-year-old was present in northwest Harris County, according to officials.





The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office responded to a family disturbance call in the 10400 block of Hamlet Vale Court around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Preliminary information said that a woman and another young child were in the home but were able to escape.

The man reportedly refused to leave the residence and barricaded himself, along with a 1-year-old child, investigators said.

HCSO's SWAT negotiation team was called to the area as the man stayed inside. Eventually, officials entered the home, causing the suspect to escape through the back door and jump several fences.

Officials quickly located the man and took him into custody.

Investigators said the 1-year-old was not injured.

HCSO said the man is facing charges of domestic assault of a family member.