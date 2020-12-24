turn to ted

Family Turns to Ted for help with pricey bill for no care at ER clinic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few months back, 5-year-old Rami was running in the house and hit his lip on the side of a living room table, opening up a pretty nasty cut on his lip.

Rami admits it was awfully scary for him. It was a little scarier for his mom, Lisa Foty, who rushed him to the First Choice Emergency Room around the corner from the family's home.

"In that situation," Foty told ABC13, "you just instantly want to get the quickest help for your child."

But Foty says First Choice told her, they may not have the staff and equipment to stitch a cut on a child's face the best way possible. "They just said, 'Hey, you probably need to take him to a children's hospital.'"

So they did. Rami was fine a few hours later. But once he was healing, his parents got a bill from First Choice.

"The facility fee was $480 something and the medical professional fee was about another $400."

ABC13 examined the bills and asked Foty, "How many medical professionals actually laid their hands on Rami?"

"None," Foty replied, explaining they left before ever seeing a medical professional.

The family tried and tried to figure out what they were paying for and when they didn't get answers or even an itemized bill, they called us.

The Turn to Ted team called First Choice on a Friday afternoon and Foty told us, "I believe that following Monday we got a phone call from the clinic that basically just said that they had zeroed our bills out and didn't give us an explanation, just told us that was it."

First Choice Emergency Room has since closed. Before they closed, ABC13's attempts to get comment were unsuccessful, but the advice is still good. Know what facilities take your insurance before an emergency happens. And if you're going somewhere you've not been before, ask if they can treat your situation before giving your information.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


Follow Ted Oberg on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Related topics:
personal financehoustonmedicalchild injuredpersonal financeturn to tedbills
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TURN TO TED
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
Houston grandma Turns to Ted as parts to fix fridge pile up
Couple Turns to Ted after waiting months for washer repair
No refund after virus cancels concert so family Turns to Ted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring
Got text from Netflix offering free subscription? It's a scam
Kentucky family loses 3 family members in 4 weeks to COVID-19
Man found dead after wife hears argument, gunshots outside
Houston churches get creative with pandemic Christmas services
Show More
High winds fade, but the chill remains this Christmas Eve
Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
2 months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting
Rockets' James Harden ordered to quarantine by NBA
More TOP STORIES News