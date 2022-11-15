Houston woman Turns to Ted for help with new washer

When the new washer she bought didn't work properly, a Houston woman Turned to Ted.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Diane Hill had her old washer for 19 years, but it was time to get a new one.

"My husband said we bought what we could afford, and now we're gonna buy what we want," Hill told ABC13's Ted Oberg.

Hill, who does the laundry most of the time, let her husband pick out the model this time.

"I get to pick whatever else I want," she said.

She said he liked the look of the Samsung front loader, so that's what the couple bought.

They got it home and ran their first load of laundry that night. It cleaned the clothes just fine, but Hill said, "The first thing I noticed is when I opened the drawer, it's still full of water."

And the ring around the opening, she said, stayed wet for days.

There is a note in the owner's manual about turning the water off at the wall and opening the door while cleaning the machine to let it dry, but it doesn't say to do that after every wash.

So, she started calling Samsung and Home Depot for help.

"We went back and forth," Hill said.

With no luck, she said her husband decided to Turn to Ted.

Did the Hills get the fix they wanted, or was it all wishy washy? Eyewitness News Turns to Ted tonight at 10 p.m.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)