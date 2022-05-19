Murder-suicide appears involved after 4 killed, including child, Harris Co. Sheriff's Office says

Preliminary info: @HCSOTexas units responded to an incident the 9700 blk of Cypresswood Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered at least 4 individuals shot, possibly deceased. Awaiting more details. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/p4AQtwICgO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2022

Update 1 to Cypresswood Scene: 4 persons confirmed deceased inside an apt unit. Initial observations, appears to be a murder-suicide. No active threat within the complex. Homicide/CSU Investigators enroute. Commanders, PIO and I will be enroute to the scene shortly. #HouNews https://t.co/lIDP3f76DE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 19, 2022

“What is this world coming to?”



Woman at apt complex talked with us after learning about a neighbor’s murder suicide: four people are dead in nw Harris County. pic.twitter.com/JTqmoWeV5l — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 19, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies believe a person shot and killed three people in a northwest Harris County apartment before committing suicide.The Harris County Sheriff's Office disclosed that initial observation Thursday morning after deputies found at least four people dead, including three adults and a child, at an apartment complex in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive."(Deputies) discovered at least 4 individuals shot, possibly deceased," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at 9:23 a.m.The sheriff followed that up with additional preliminary details."Update 1 to Cypresswood Scene: 4 persons confirmed deceased inside an apt unit. Initial observations, appears to be a murder-suicide. No active threat within the complex," Gonzalez added.A motive was not immediately known.Homicide and crime scene unit investigators were called to the scene. The sheriff also said he would be there.At least one neighbor told Eyewitness News that families with small children mainly reside at the apartment complex, and that it's not typical for these incidents to happen there."I was very shocked," said Mia Thomas, a neighbor who told Eyewitness News she heard gunshots at about 7:30 a.m. "I had kind of a feeling and it makes sense how I heard four shots, then a pause, and then two. It does make sense, but it's just crazy."