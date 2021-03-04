Find resources, organizations that support women

CHILDCARE RESOURCES IN SE TEXAS
Collaborative for Children
Collaborative for Children is the child care resource and referral service for the Greater Houston area. Since 1987, its parent educators have assisted parents in finding the right child care solutions for their families. Offers free service by phone and online.
FOOD/NUTRITION/HEALTH RESOURCES IN SE TEXAS
Houston Food Bank
America's largest food bank in distribution leads hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties. The Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of 1,500 community partners.
CAREER TRAINING/DEVELOPMENT IN SE TEXAS
Dress for Success Houston
Since 1998, DFSH has been dedicated to its mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
Goodwill Industries of Houston
We educate, train, and hire individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. We connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow.
Workforce Solutions
The Gulf Coast Workforce Board and its operating affiliate Workforce Solutions, are the public workforce system in the 13-county Houston-Galveston region of Texas. The board helps employers meet their human resource needs and individuals build careers, so both can compete in the global economy.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/HUMAN TRAFFICKING RESOURCES IN SE TEXAS
AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse)
AVDA is a nonprofit organization that has served the Houston community for 40 years with the mission to end family violence by advocating for the safety and self-determination of victims, promoting accountability for abusers and fostering a community response to abuse. AVDA is dedicated to providing multilingual, transformational, life saving services to survivors of abuse and their families.
Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council
HCDVCC creates collaborations that maximize community resources, increase safety for victims of domestic violence, & hold perpetrators of domestic violence accountable.
The Montrose Center
The Montrose Counseling Center can provide around the clock, scattered site emergency shelter for LGBT survivors of domestic violence, as well as transitional housing. Advocacy and counseling services also are available.
Texas Law Help
Free legal help for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
NATIONAL
Education
Girls Who Code
American Association of University Women
Girls For Gender Equity
Teach A Girl To Lead
Spark Movement
Domestic violence
The National Domestic Violence Hotline
1-800-799-7233
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
RAINN
1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
The National Online Resource Center on Violence Against Women
WomensLaw.org
Women of color
National Latin@ Network for Healthy Families and Communities
Women of Color Network
Casa de Esperanza
National Indigenous Women's Resource Center
LGBTQ+
GLAAD
The Trevor Project
