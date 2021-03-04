Find resources, organizations that support women

CHILDCARE RESOURCES IN SE TEXAS

FOOD/NUTRITION/HEALTH RESOURCES IN SE TEXAS

CAREER TRAINING/DEVELOPMENT IN SE TEXAS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/HUMAN TRAFFICKING RESOURCES IN SE TEXAS

NATIONAL

Education

Domestic violence

Women of color

LGBTQ+

Stream this documentary on your TV

Here are the local and national organizations that are working to support women in our community:Collaborative for Children is the child care resource and referral service for the Greater Houston area. Since 1987, its parent educators have assisted parents in finding the right child care solutions for their families. Offers free service by phone and online.America's largest food bank in distribution leads hunger relief in 18 southeast Texas counties. The Houston Food Bank distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of 1,500 community partners.Since 1998, DFSH has been dedicated to its mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.We educate, train, and hire individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. We connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow.The Gulf Coast Workforce Board and its operating affiliate Workforce Solutions, are the public workforce system in the 13-county Houston-Galveston region of Texas. The board helps employers meet their human resource needs and individuals build careers, so both can compete in the global economy.AVDA is a nonprofit organization that has served the Houston community for 40 years with the mission to end family violence by advocating for the safety and self-determination of victims, promoting accountability for abusers and fostering a community response to abuse. AVDA is dedicated to providing multilingual, transformational, life saving services to survivors of abuse and their families.HCDVCC creates collaborations that maximize community resources, increase safety for victims of domestic violence, & hold perpetrators of domestic violence accountable.The Montrose Counseling Center can provide around the clock, scattered site emergency shelter for LGBT survivors of domestic violence, as well as transitional housing. Advocacy and counseling services also are available.Free legal help for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.1-800-799-72331-800-656-HOPE (4673)"Our America: Women Forward" is special series celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, gamechangers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes. The stories will begin to air on Eyewitness News at 4pm on March 8 and will culminate in a one-hour documentary that will air Saturday, March 13.