2 teenage boys hospitalized after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, sheriff says

Pct. 4 deputies were called to the Windrose West neighborhood for a shooting and found two males, possibly 15 and 17 years old, with gunshot wounds.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage boys are in the hospital after they were both shot in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide attempt in the Spring area.

The shooting happened at a home in the 6900 block of Round Rose Court in the Windrose West neighborhood around 3:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Greg Pinkins with Harris County Homicide.

Pct. 4 deputies were called to the neighborhood for a shooting and found two teenage boys, 15 and 17 years old, inside a residence with gunshot wounds to their heads.

They were both taken to local hospitals in critical condition. At last check, they were both still alive.

Two adult women, who investigators said are the sisters of the 15-year-old victim, said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off.

The family members said they did not hear any kind of disturbance or fighting before the gunshots.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting might have involved an attempted murder-suicide.

It appeared that the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself, Pinkins said.

Family members said the 17-year-old is a friend of the 15-year-old and had been staying at their residence on and off for an extended period of time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [ TALK ] , or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

