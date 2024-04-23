Shots fired outside off-duty deputy's home in Spring, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway Tuesday after shots were fired outside an off-duty deputy's home in Spring.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was at home when he suddenly heard gunshots outside.

It wasn't immediately known if the deputy's home was targeted or if anyone was injured, or if the suspect(s) is in custody.

As details continue to unravel, SkyEye was over the area on Goodfellow Drive, where multiple law enforcement agencies were seen.

