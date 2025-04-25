16-year-old was driven by his sister as he fired into N. Harris County home with rifle, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a sister and brother are facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting in north Harris County this week.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the shooting on Wednesday at 1731 Chamberlain Street.

Detectives learned that a 16-year-old was driven by his 18-year-old sister, Melody Britton, as he shot multiple rounds into a home with a rifle.

HCSO said they drove by the home at least three separate times.

According to court documents, a person inside the home was grazed by a bullet.

The siblings were both charged with aggravated assault. Britton was booked into the Harris County Jail while her brother was taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Britton appeared in court Thursday, where a bond was set for each of her three aggravated assault charges.