Woman, infant drowns when car accelerates into San Jacinto River, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and a small child were pronounced dead after the Harris County Sheriff's Office says they drowned when their car went underwater in a neighborhood on Friday.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Crystal Njepu, was driving a 2020 Kia Telluride in the 17300 block of Market Street when she reportedly suffered a medical emergency that caused her car to veer off and onto the gravel road.

HCSO said the car abruptly stopped and accelerated into the grassy area and the water. Officials said a bystander noticed the car sinking rapidly and being submerged as a current took it under a bridge.

HCSO said the man jumped into the water, broke a window, and saved passengers, a five-year-old and a seven-year-old, in the front and back seats.

The two young children were taken to the hospital and have since been reunited with family.

Once the car was extracted from the water, Njepu and her one-year-old daughter, who was strapped in a car seat in the backseat, were found unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An investigation remains underway.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.