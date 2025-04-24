24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
18-year-old suspect charged in 18-year-old's shooting death in northeast Houston, HPD says

Thursday, April 24, 2025 8:40PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a murder charge has been filed against a suspect accused of killing an 18-year-old man in northeast Houston last week.

The Houston Police Department said Brayland Whitehead, 18, is charged in connection with the April 19 shooting on Glen Manor Drive.

At about 9 p.m., police said 18-year-old Brandon Price was found shot to death lying in the street next to a car.

HPD said at the time of the murder, there was no known suspect description or motive, but further investigation led them to Whitehead.

Whitehead was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail for murder.

