Rockets aim to take 2-1 lead vs. Warriors in Game 3 on the road on ABC13

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors on the road at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series on Saturday evening.

Houston is looking to carry their momentum from Game 2's 109-94 victory over Golden State on Wednesday night. Rockets guard Jalen Green led the team with 38 points, and helped tie up the series one game apiece in the first round of the Western Conference series. Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun dropped a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 2.

Concerning injuries for the Rockets, Houston will be without forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) and without center Jock Landale (knee). Meanwhile, Warriors wings Jimmy Butler III (pelvic contusion) and Gary Payton II (right shoulder strain) are considered day-to-day for their status for Game 3.

Rockets fans can attend a watch party in Little Woodrow's Webster on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, ABC13 will be previewing Houston's Game 3 showdown vs. Golden State with a Countdown to Tip-Off special at 6:30 p.m. on ABC13.

You can catch the Rockets-Warriors Game 3 playoff game on ABC13 at 7:30 p.m.