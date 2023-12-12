Melatonin gummies allegedly given to students; Spring ISD teacher at center of investigation

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave surrounding allegations involving students given melatonin gummies last week.

The district confirmed on Tuesday that a staff member at the International School at Salyers Elementary is accused of giving the gummies to several students on Dec. 6.

According to district officials, the teacher was removed from the classroom pending the investigation. It's unclear how many students may have been involved.

Spring ISD sent ABC13 the following statement regarding the alleged incident:

"Spring ISD is aware of allegations that a staff member at The International School at Salyers allegedly administered melatonin gummies to several students on Dec. 6. The staff member has been removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave, pending ongoing investigation from campus administration. The district takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously, and will take all measures necessary to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment."

The employee being investigated has not been identified.

