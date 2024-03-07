Elementary school teacher removed from classroom for 'inappropriate behavior,' Spring ISD says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A first-grade elementary school teacher in Spring ISD was removed from a classroom for "inappropriate behavior," according to the district.

Spring ISD said the incident happened at Meyer Elementary School, though it's unclear when it took place.

ABC13 reached out to the district to ask what unfolded in the classroom that led to the teacher's removal but was sent the following statement:

"Spring ISD is aware of a report of inappropriate behavior at Meyer Elementary School. The teacher has been removed from the classroom, pending further investigation from campus administration and Spring ISD Human Resources. The district takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all measures necessary to ensure that students are educated in safe and nurturing environments."

The district could only confirm it involved a first-grade teacher.