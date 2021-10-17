spring isd

Superintendent Rodney Watson announces departure from Spring ISD effective in January

SPRING, Texas -- Spring ISD Superintendent Rodney Watson will be leaving the district in January after serving as the head of the district since 2014 for a position with nonprofit Texas Association of School Boards, officials announced in an Oct. 14 district news release.

"I am deeply proud of all we have accomplished together as a team in SISD for the benefit of the more than 33,000 students we serve every day," Watson said in a statement. "I have worked shoulder to shoulder over the past seven years with a phenomenal board, excellent principals, central office administrators, and school staff to improve student outcomes."

Prior to becoming SISD's superintendent seven years ago, Watson served as the chief human resources officer for Houston ISD.


