Spring Branch, Cy-Fair school districts to remain closed Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to officials, Spring Branch and Cypress-Fairbanks independent school districts will continue to close on Tuesday in the aftermath of last week's destructive storms.

On Monday, Spring Branch ISD noted that roughly a third of its campuses do not have power. The district added that the electricity is coming on but shutting off shortly after.

District offices, playgrounds, Spark Parks, secondary school sports courts, fields, and tracks will be closed and offline.

SBISD said the district's phone service provider is unstable and prevents incoming and outgoing calls.

Spring Branch also posted resources on the SBISD website for families affected by last week's storms.

Meanwhile, Cy-Fair ISD's closure on Monday will continue into Tuesday after officials said 16 campuses, two transportation centers, and an early-learning center remained without power.

In a statement before Monday, the district also cited travel safety concerns due to the number of broken traffic lights and debris on the roads. Additionally, many of their campuses and families are still without power.

"Friday's missed school day will not need to be made up due to the inclement weather minutes built into the CFISD school calendar," Cy-Fair ISD said in its latest statement. "We will be requesting that TEA grant us a waiver for additional missed days due to the effects of Thursday night's storm. Schools, program sponsors, and coaches will be communicating directly with you regarding schedule changes for activities and final exams."

Elsewhere, Channelview ISD will cancel classes due to multiple campuses still without power. Meals will be offered to families between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Channelview ISD Child Nutrition Department.

In addition, Cleveland ISD made the decision that all campuses would be operational on Monday.

Parents and students are encouraged to stay informed through district communications for the latest updates.