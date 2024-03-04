6-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle near Spring ISD elementary school, Pct. 4 says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a Spring neighborhood on Monday, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

According to deputies, this happened near Joy Ridge and Lincoln Meadows, which is near Gloria Marshall Elementary.

Pct. 4 said the child was taken to the hospital by ambulance but did not provide their condition.

The driver who allegedly hit the child stayed at the scene, deputies added.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where deputies could be seen investigating.

It's unclear how the incident happened or if the driver will face any charges.