2 Dekaney High School students hospitalized after becoming ill, Spring ISD says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Spring ISD students from Dekaney High School were rushed to the hospital after they became ill and required medical attention Thursday afternoon, the district said.

The incident happened during lunchtime, Spring ISD said in a release. The school nurse examined both students and recommended they get further medical attention.

A video claiming to have been recorded at Dekaney High School appears to show a nurse and school staff assisting two students on the ground. ABC13 is working to verify its authentication.

An ambulance was called to the school and the students were taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center.

The school district did not say what caused the students to get sick, but said they are looking into what happened.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

