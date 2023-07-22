WATCH LIVE

Neighbors heard gunshots when security guard killed at Spring Branch apartment complex, HPD says

Saturday, July 22, 2023 3:51PM
Security guard shot, killed at Spring Branch apartment, HPD says
A shooting suspect was arrested nearly two miles from the apartment complex where a security guard was shot to death, Houston police say.

HOUSTON , Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting and killing an apartment complex security guard in the Spring Branch area is in custody.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly shooting happened in the 3400 block of Blalock Road.

Video shows the suspect on the ground and handcuffed after his arrest.

Investigators say neighbors heard gunfire and found the victim shot in the driveway.

Officers spotted the suspect, who then ran into a neighborhood on Campbell Road. HPD canines helped sniff out the suspect about two miles from the scene.

Lt. Larry Crowson said the suspect was injured, having "canine contact," and he is expected to be OK.

A motive has not yet been released.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

