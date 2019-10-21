Which Astros would be great as president and VP?

One of those attachments is going to the White House. And this season is doubly patriotic since they face the Washington Nationals.
So, with the "highest office in the land" in mind, several Astros took time to answer who on the team would be a great president and vice president.
Of course, duos like the superstar middle infield of Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are a great selection.
But, many players on the team gave an answer that came up multiple times.
Check out the video above and think about which Astro you would put in those positions.
