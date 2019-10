Houston barber makes buzz with Astros logo haircuts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series and fans are showing their support by sporting their gear. But this barber is giving over-the-top fans a new way to not only rock a cool cut but also represent our winning team.Houston barber Jonathan Marchbanks is giving Astros fans, adults and kids, haircuts of the team's logo.Marchbanks shared with ABC13 images of some of the stylish cuts he has given so far and will be preparing for more as the week goes on.Marchbanks, a professional barber of about 16 years , helps Texans fans show their team support as well.Marchbank's studio is located at 8401 Westheimer Road. If you're hoping for a fresh cut to showcase your Astros pride as they aim to 'Take It Back' this week, you may want to call ahead.