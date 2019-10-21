This is how Houston looks during the World Series

MMP was lit up orange after last night’s win! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ohIH3a0REn — Houston Astros (@astros) October 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston was covered in orange and blue to celebrate the Astros' advancing to the World Series, and it's certainly a sight for sore eyes!Some of the city's most popular landmarks and buildings lit up in the team's colors.First, there was city hall downtown."Our (Astros) are #WorldSeries bound for the second time in three years," wrote Mayor Sylvester Turner on Instagram. "One step closer to taking it back."The west Houston water park Typhoon Texas lit up its Lone Star Racers slide to celebrate the team's big win."Our CITY. Our TEAM. Our WORLD SERIES!" announced the park on its official Twitter page.Thanks to Jose Altuve's walk-off HR in the bottom of the ninth Saturday, the 'Stros took home the big win and will now face the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid park Tuesday for the first game of the series.Altuve was named the ALCS MVP. "I can't wait for the World Series," Altuve said post-game when receiving the award.ConocoPhillipps lit its building up precisely to form the letter "A" in honor of 'Stros."You can bet we'll keep lighting up our Big A during the World Series," wrote the company on its Instagram page.Of course, who could miss the lights at the home of the Astros. Minute Maid park announced on Oct. 7 that the park will light up in orange all postseason long, and fans are all for it.The University of Houston Downtown's One Main building also showed off their Astros spirit.The city of Galveston took its Astros pride all the way to the beach with a special shout out to Altuve.Also, even the Houston sky lit up in orange and blue for the Astros! Okay, maybe it was Mother Nature and purely coincidental, but it sure was beautiful!