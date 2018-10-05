SPORTS

Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros

How well do you know the Astros' significant others?

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The race for the Astros' second pennant continues. While Houston Astros fans know the players, how well do you know their spouses?

Some of them have some pretty big claims to fame.

If you pay attention to pageants, you may recognize Carlos Correa's fiance. Daniella Rodriguez was Miss Texas back in 2016.

Are you a fan of college softball? If you are, you may recognize George Springer's wife. Charlise Springer (then Castro) was a star softball player at the University of Albany and for Puerto Rico's national team.

The most famous Astros 'bae', is of course, Justin Verlander's supermodel wife, Kate Upton.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander out on the town
Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander and super model fiancee Kate Upton enjoy a quiet dinner at Tiny Boxwoods


Upton has been featured as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and has been dabbling in the acting world. Her notable role to date was alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in "The Other Woman."

You can see even more of the great women behind the Astros in the video above.

