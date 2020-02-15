What you need to know before a Roughnecks game

Kids Zone: Games and face painting for kids ages 3-12 at Gate 1

Food Truck Plaza: Located in the Plaza between the stadium and Cullen Boulevard

Tailgating: Located in the designated Blue Lot 9B/9C

Roughnecks merchandise will be available at the rough shed merchandise stand in the Gate 2 plaza and outside of sections 118, 122, 128 and 136 during all Roughnecks home games.

Fans can also get their merchandise before game day if they purchase online at xflshop.com

The XFL supports clear bag policies. For information about the size requirement for bags click here.

Fans attending Roughnecks games at TDECU Stadium can ride for free on the MetroRail Purple Line on all home game days with their ticket! More information about Metro can be found here.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Roughnecks fans, if you're going to one of Houston's XFL games, here's what you need to know: