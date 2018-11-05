USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said "you deserve better," and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.
They included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Kerry Perry, who lasted less than a year on the job after replacing Steve Penny.
RELATED STORIES
Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny arrested after grand jury indictment over Nassar evidence
Gov. Abbott orders Texas Rangers investigation into allegations at Karolyi Ranch
Gymnast sues Karolyis, other groups over team doctor Larry Nassar's abuse
No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal
USA Gymnastics ends agreement to train at Karolyi Ranch
Aly Raisman slams USA Gymnastics about Karolyi Ranch during Larry Nassar hearing
Expert: Nassar abuses tip of the iceberg for gymnastics problems
Larry Nassar's lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
All members of USA Gymnastics Board of Directors resign amid fallout from Larry Nassar sex abuse case
Ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors
Michigan State reaches $500 million settlement with victims sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar
'Grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon': What Randall Margraves said before lunging at Larry Nassar
Former national team gymnast alleges abuse by doctor, Karolyis