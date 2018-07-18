SPORTS

ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The ESPY Awards will recognize courage off the field by honoring survivors who stood against Larry Nassar and coaches killed in the Parkland shooting. (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
The ESPY Awards were given out Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but the awards will not just be about strength shown on the field, but off as well.

The ceremony honored the sexual abuse survivors who stood up against U.S. gymnastics team physician, Larry Nassar. They received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Nassar was sentenced earlier this year and will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison after more than 150 girls and women said he sexually abused them, among them Aly Raisman.

"I know for myself, when I speak I do the best that I can to speak on behalf of people who don't feel heard because I think everyone deserves to be heard," Raisman said. "It doesn't matter if you are an Olympic athlete or you're an actress in Hollywood. We are all human, we all deserve to be heard and we all deserve to be believed when you come forward."

Recipients of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage appear at the ESPY Awards, at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.



The ceremony also posthumously honored three coaches: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon. They died protecting students from gunfire in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting earlier this year.

The Best Coach Award has previously gone to coaches showing extraordinary leadership of their teams, but ESPN commemorated the trio's heroism off the field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsaward showsespy awardsawardlarry nassargymnasticsparkland school shootingESPNsex abuseCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Thunder getting Dennis Schroder as part of Carmelo Anthony deal; Mike Muscala to 76ers
Promoting fatherhood: D'Onta Foreman to visit Children's Museum of Houston
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in Katy mother's drive-by shooting
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Show More
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
More News