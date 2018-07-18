Recipients of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage appear at the ESPY Awards, at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.

A picture of courage.



These 141 women on stage tonight are representatives for all the survivors who spoke out about the abuses they endured by their team doctor. pic.twitter.com/HT4hsaZNuk — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

Former gymnast Sarah Klein shares her message of hope to her sister survivors. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/C3haNrkhS9 — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

The ESPY Awards were given out Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but the awards will not just be about strength shown on the field, but off as well.The ceremony honored the sexual abuse survivors who stood up against U.S. gymnastics team physician, Larry Nassar. They received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.Nassar was sentenced earlier this year and will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison after more than 150 girls and women said he sexually abused them, among them Aly Raisman."I know for myself, when I speak I do the best that I can to speak on behalf of people who don't feel heard because I think everyone deserves to be heard," Raisman said. "It doesn't matter if you are an Olympic athlete or you're an actress in Hollywood. We are all human, we all deserve to be heard and we all deserve to be believed when you come forward."The ceremony also posthumously honored three coaches: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon. They died protecting students from gunfire in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting earlier this year.The Best Coach Award has previously gone to coaches showing extraordinary leadership of their teams, but ESPN commemorated the trio's heroism off the field.