No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal, Miya Shay reports. (KTRK)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas --
Disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer were charged with sexual assault Friday following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

A grand jury indicted Nassar on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced during a news conference. She said a former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston. Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there.

EMBED More News Videos

Press conference into allegations against Karolyi Ranch



"There are no criminal charges against the Karolyis at this time. We don't believe at this time there's any corroborated evidence to support criminal charges," Stroud said, adding that the Karolyis have been cooperative during the investigation.

But, she added, "It's our belief that there was a total failure by (USA Gymnastics) to protect athletes."

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan, where hundreds of women and girls accused him of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and Michigan State University.

Texas' governor ordered an investigation into what he called "gut-wrenching" allegations after the gymnasts came forward in Texas. The Texas Rangers are leading the Texas investigation, which also includes Walker County prosecutors and sheriff's officials.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.

SEE ALSO: Victims of Larry Nassar recount sex abuse as young gymnasts
EMBED More News Videos

Ex-doctor's victims recount sex abuse as young gymnasts

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gymnasticssex abusetexas newsu.s. & worldgreg abbottHuntsville
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Simone Biles opens up over abuse: 'I just lost it'
Governor orders Texas Rangers to investigate Karolyi Ranch
Aly Raisman sues Olympic Committee over sex abuse scandal
Gymnast sues Karolyis over team doctor's abuse
USA Gymnastics ends agreement to train at Karolyi Ranch
Karolyi Ranch under investigation after Nassar sex crimes
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News