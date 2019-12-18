Sports

Texans' Watson, Hopkins and Tunsil selected to 2020 Pro Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Laremy Tunsil are heading to the Pro Bowl.

The Houston Texans announced the offensive superstar trio each got the nod to head to Orlando and the NFL's all-star game, which will take place the week before Super Bowl LIV.

This is Watson's second consecutive selection. Hopkins notched the fourth nod of his career and his third straight selection. Tunsil, who was an offseason addition to the Texans' offensive line, is heading to his first ever Pro Bowl.

The team also announced five players as Pro Bowl alternates: linebacker Whitney Mercilus; nose tackle D.J. Reader; long-snapper Jon Weeks; center Nick Martin; and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in central Florida.

This edition of the all-star game is the 16th consecutive game that at least one Houston Texan has been selected to play in it.

