TAKE IT BACK: Astros rally to take Game 3 in D.C

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros rallied to victory Friday night, beating Washington on the road 4-1 in Game 3 of the World Series.Will Harris became the first Astros pitcher to retire the Nationals in order, and Houston led Washington 4-1 after seven innings.Harris has retired all five hitters he's faced to put the Astros in position to take Game 3. He had a 1.50 ERA in 68 regular season appearances and hasn't allowed a run in the playoffs.Joe Ross, a starter in the regular season, worked a clean seventh for Washington.Robinson Chirinos homered off the foul pole in left, and the Astros left the bases loaded when Alex Bregman grounded into a fielder's choice off reliever Fernando Rodney.Aníbal Sánchez allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings for Washington.Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half of the inning. The Astros stole four bases with Suzuki behind the plate, and he threw wildly to second for an error in the sixth. Suzuki was limited to pinch-hitting duty for three weeks in September because of an elbow injury that compromised his throwing.Washington stranded its eighth runner in scoring position and 10th overall when Adam Eaton grounded out with runners on first and second.Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley sparked the Astros again, with Brantley driving in Altuve to give Houston a 3-1 lead over the Washington Nationals after five innings.Altuve has doubled twice and Brantley has driven him home both times.In the bottom half, Josh James relieved Zack Greinke with two outs and runners on second and third. He struck out Ryan Zimmerman on a 3-2 changeup.Greinke threw 4 2/3 difficult innings, allowing one run on seven hits. The Nationals have stranded eight runners.Victor Robles hit an RBI triple to cut the Houston Astros' advantage over the Washington Nationals to 2-1 after four innings.Robles' liner to the left field corner scored Zimmerman, who led off with a walk against Greinke.With one out and Robles on third, Nationals manager Dave Martinez decided against pinch-hitting for Sánchez, who bunted foul to strike out.Trea Turner hit a dribbler to Greinke, who escaped again. He has thrown 80 pitches and stranded six runners.Brantley drove in JAltuve with an infield single to give the Astros the lead over the Nationals after three innings.Altuve doubled leading off the inning and advanced to third on left fielder Juan Soto's error.The Nationals loaded the bases against Greinke in the bottom half, but he struck out Cabrera on a 68-mph curveball. Washington has left five men on base.Both starters have worked hard, with Greinke throwing 65 pitches through three innings.It's been a rough 21st birthday for Washington Nationals boy wonder Juan Soto. He grounded out with a runner on second in the first inning, took a bad angle in left field on a Houston hit in the second and committed a fielding error in the third that contributed to the Astros taking a 2-0 lead.