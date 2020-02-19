houston roughnecks

Roughnecks star who made 3 TD grabs wins another XFL award for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks are the only team to have an XFL Star of the Week on their roster.

After reeling in three catches for scores, Houston wide receiver Cam Phillips was named the league's best player of Week 2.

Phillips caught eight of quarterback P.J. Walker's passes for 63 yards in route of a 28-24 win against the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Walker was the inaugural XFL Star of the Week and could have easily repeated the honor himself. He went 20-for-31 on passes for 170 yards against St. Louis.



Can the Roughnecks make a case for another player of the week award? They just might.

Houston, which is undefeated heading into Week 3, faces the last-place Tampa Bay Vipers on the road.

Their matchup airs live on ABC13, this Saturday at 1 p.m.

