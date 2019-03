JJ Watt jokes to Houston Texans about Mike Trout's $430M deal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mike Trout is about to sign the largest contract in professional sports history, with a reported 12-year, $430 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels.The record-shattering contract was the talk of the sports world Tuesday morning, and it's something hardly ignored by Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt, who is not lost on the fact that Trout bears a resemblance to the bruising defensive end.On his Instagram, Watt posted a throwback photo of him posing with Trout and the caption, "Hey @houstontexans, Mike Trout and I kinda look alike, so how do you feel about 12 years $430 million fully guaranteed for me too?" The caption was enclosed with three cry-laughing emojis.The MLB Instagram caught wind of this joke-posal, commenting on the post with three closed-eyed smile emojis. In response, Watt gave a somewhat convincing reason he should be signed liked Trout."I won the HR Derby in my charity softball game 2 years ago. What kinda contract does that get me in your league?" he asked, adding a rolling cry-laugh emoji.Trout is expected to average almost $36 million a year over the length of the deal. In contrast, Watt's current deal that runs through 2021 averages a little over $15 million a year.For what it's worth, the Houston Texans liked Watt's Instagram post By the way, Watt will show off his swing during his J.J. Watt Charity Classic on May 4