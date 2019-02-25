SPORTS

Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty

There's another Watt in the world, but the NFL will have to wait quite a few years to start this one!

From "Defensive Player of the Year" to "Man of the Year," J.J. Watt has another title: uncle!


Watt finally got to meet and hold his nephew Logan.

Watt tweeted, "Logan is so Incredibly precious and I am honored to be his favorite uncle. I intend to defend that title with every fiber of my being!"

Houston Dash star and girlfriend Kealia Ohai also held the little bundle of joy.

Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt posted a photo of his new baby with the caption, "what better way to spend our first wedding anniversary than welcoming our son, Logan James Watt, to our family!"


It looks like J.J. and T.J. Watt can add L.J. to the bunch! Derek's middle name is John, but he doesn't go by D.J. All three brothers play in the NFL.
