JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school

JJ Watt gifts real jersey to student who wore homemade one to school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt continues to give back to his adoring fans, and this time is no different.

Last week, a teacher at Moore Elementary School in Cy-Fair ISD tweeted a photo of her and her students wearing J.J. Watt jerseys to celebrate the 99th day of class.

One of the students didn't have a jersey, but instead, created a homemade version of Watt's jersey.

Well, Watt found the student and gifted him a couple of jerseys. He tweeted, "I have a new friend named Brock."


While this is another example of how awesome Watt is to Texans fans, this is obviously nothing new for him:

SWEET MOMENT: Texans star JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation

Texans' star J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game

J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of the Navy SEALs

J.J. Watt makes time to sign autographs for military members after Texans win in Denver

Sean Gamino, boy fighting through brain tumor, gets first-class experience at Houston Texans practice

Meet J.J. Watt? Check! Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet Texans star

J.J. Watt donates $10,000 to Wisconsin family after firefighter death
