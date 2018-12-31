SOCIETY

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrate AFC South title with 2 new puppies

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrated after the Texans win Sunday by showing off their new puppies, Tex and Finley

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt and girlfriend Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai are bringing new meaning to the phrase "puppy love."

After the Houston Texans locked up the AFC South title on Sunday, Watt tweeted photos of the couple celebrating the division championship with two additions to their family: dogs Tex and Finley.

Watt also recorded a video of his pit stop at H-E-B after the win, leaving some fans on Twitter to speculate if he was making a dog food run.

Either way, fans are loving the athletic couple's new four-legged friends, with many people sharing photos of their own fur babies in the comments.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at NRG Stadium.
