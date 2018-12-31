HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --J.J. Watt and girlfriend Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai are bringing new meaning to the phrase "puppy love."
After the Houston Texans locked up the AFC South title on Sunday, Watt tweeted photos of the couple celebrating the division championship with two additions to their family: dogs Tex and Finley.
Celebrating the Division Championship with @KealiaOhai and our two new additions Tex & Finley! pic.twitter.com/megawsxKZy— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 31, 2018
Watt also recorded a video of his pit stop at H-E-B after the win, leaving some fans on Twitter to speculate if he was making a dog food run.
Either way, fans are loving the athletic couple's new four-legged friends, with many people sharing photos of their own fur babies in the comments.
The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at NRG Stadium.