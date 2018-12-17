SPORTS

JJ Watt announces date for annual charity classic softball game at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is set to host his annual charity classic softball game at Minute Maid Park in 2019.

Watt made the announcement on Twitter after the Texans made a record 8th straight win in their Monday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans.

"It's Back!!! 2019 Charity Classic," Watt said in the tweet Tuesday morning.


The news may come as a joy to fans after Watt decided not to host the Charity Classic in 2018. Watt took to Twitter earlier this year to make the announcement and tell fans that he needed to focus on his body and the season.

The charity game is set for May 4 and tickets go on sale Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.
