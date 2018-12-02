As the Texans geared up to face the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon, Houston's defensive end J.J. Watt took a break to spend some time with a couple of fans with special needsDuring Houston's practice ahead of the game, Watt went off to the sidelines to play some ball with fans in the stands.The kids' bright and smiling faces even brought a smile upon Watt's face as he played a bit with them.After a few tosses, the Texans' star gave his gloves to both fans in the stands.