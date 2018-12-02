SPORTS

Texans' star J.J. Watt spends time with fans ahead of Browns game

EMBED </>More Videos

These fans' bright and smiling faces brought a smile upon J.J. Watt's face as he played a bit with them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Texans geared up to face the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon, Houston's defensive end J.J. Watt took a break to spend some time with a couple of fans with special needs

During Houston's practice ahead of the game, Watt went off to the sidelines to play some ball with fans in the stands.

The kids' bright and smiling faces even brought a smile upon Watt's face as he played a bit with them.

After a few tosses, the Texans' star gave his gloves to both fans in the stands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjj wattHouston Texansnflfootballspecial needs childrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans honor President Bush with moment of silence
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 7 in the NBA?
XFL announces a new football team is coming to Houston
Harden scores 30 as Rockets beat Bulls 121-105
More Sports
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Texans honor President Bush with moment of silence
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A grace note for the ages
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Man turns himself in, saying he killed woman at motel
Man accused of killing ex-wife's new boyfriend
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
Show More
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush's final words
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
'Mattress Mack' shares personal memories of President Bush
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
More News