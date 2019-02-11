SPORTS

J.J. Watt's twitter critic says she is not apologizing for what she said

'Mama Nishia' says she is not apologizing for what she said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Twitter user who gained attention after attempting to slam Houston Texans star J.J. Watt says she is standing by what she tweeted.

Over the weekend, Watt shared an emotional tribute to his great grandmother.

Houston's defensive end posted a photo of him walking with his great grandmother, Sophie Musial.

Musial passed away over the weekend at 101 years old.

Watt wrote, "Rest peacefully beautiful soul. Thank you for being the guiding light of our family for so many years."

Unfortunately, not all messages toward the Texans star were kind, as Twitter user 'Mama Nishia' responded to Watt's tweet with, "Missed like those Hurricane Harvey funds."

She said she sends her condolences but does not apologize for what she said about the Harvey money.



Eyewitness News reached out to the woman and asked her about her response to his tweet.

"It was basically about the money, so I didn't say anything about his grandmother," she said. "And it's Twitter and everybody and everything is so sensitive, desensitized, so however you interpret it, I'm not here to clear it up for you."

RELATED: JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent

In true J.J. Watt manner, he responded to the tweet stating, "Thank you for being so considerate on a post about the death of my great-grandmother. If you care to take even half a second to click on my page, you'd see the top 'pinned' tweet (since August) that explains where/how the funds are being used. Have a great day."

When asked if she had read Watt's 'pinned' tweet, she said, "I saw the link but it was something that he typed up. Anyone can do that. That doesn't mean I have to believe that's where it (the money) went."

RELATED: 13 Investigates: How have charities spent Harvey recovery money?



When it comes down to apologizing, Mama Nishia said she is apologizing for the way it was interpreted but she is not apologizing for what she said.
