SPORTS

H-TOWN HOCKEY: JJ Watt wants NHL team in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt wants NHL team in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
J.J. Watt is so dominant on the gridiron that he could get whatever he wants, even acting upon his desire for hockey in his adopted hometown of Houston.

On Wednesday, Watt spoke to reporters ahead of the Houston Texans' pivotal matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watt answered questions on preparation for the contest, before landing on a line of questioning about growing up as an athlete of multiple sports.

Speaking on how multiple disciplines help his skillset, Watt attributed his superstar athleticism to early exposure to ice hockey.

"I've always said that one of the reasons I think I got a chance to become a good athlete was because my parents taught me how to skate at the age of three. So, I was learning how to balance on a razor-thin blade when I was three years old and my body had to learn how to balance and adjust to that at such a young age," Watt said.

He even said there are photos of him in skates in his 20s.

Then, he affirmed that he would take up hockey if he were a two-sport athlete now.

"I love hockey. It would probably be hockey. I'm a huge hockey fan, and I love to skate, I love playing," said Watt.

The 6'5", 295-pound defensive end says he can see himself as an "enforcer" in the NHL.

Watt then turned to a desire to see pro hockey in H-Town.

"Maybe we can get an NHL team here in Houston. If you know anybody, let me know. I'd like to get in on that," Watt said.

In any case, Houston has flirted with bringing the NHL to the city, chiefly spearheaded by Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

For now, Houston's chances for a future franchise seem to be dampened by Seattle winning an expansion team recently.

But J.J. Watt's desire might be key for the city's venture into pro hockey. At least one fan is leaning in, invoking the spirit of the former Houston Aeros:

RELATED STORIES
J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of the Navy SEALs
EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt debuts new shoes

J.J. Watt makes time to sign autographs for military members after Texans win in Denver
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 captured this great and unsurprising moment: J.J. Watt making time for men in uniform after Texans win in Denver.

SWEET MOMENT: Texans star JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation
EMBED More News Videos

Watt shared the sweet on Twitter photos of Jeremy and his family inside the NRG Stadium just before Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnhlhockeyjj wattHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets' Chris Paul exits with hamstring injury, ruled out for game
First-year varsity football team gets chance at state championship
Houston Rockets break NBA mark for 3-pointers in win vs. Wiz
Rockets ride five-game win streak into Miami
More Sports
Top Stories
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
First-year varsity football team gets chance at state championship
Two women accused of stealing 70 items from Galleria
Principal kisses reindeer to encourage kindness in school
Estranged husband wanted in murder of Houston mother
Show More
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
UPS driver accused of stealing packages before Christmas
Security guard charged with robbery and assault
15-year-old missing Galveston County girl found safe
More News