high school sports

Houston teen runs fastest 100m dash in high school history

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't enough for Strake Jesuit's Matthew Boling to post personal records last month in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the TSU Relays.

For those races, he ran times of 10.22 and 20.58 seconds, respectively.

RELATED: Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest times in US
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US



Boling's latest flirtation with track immortality came over the weekend, when he posted a 9.98-second 100 meters at the 6A Boys Regionals meet in Houston. It was good enough for a world record set at the high school level.

In video shared by the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter, Boling won wire-to-wire in the heat, with plenty of room between him and his closest competitor.

The crowd at the meet reacts loudly when the sub-10-second time is posted on the scoreboard.

To put that time into context, Usain Bolt's world record in the 100-meter dash is 9.58 seconds.

And if that wasn't enough, Boling picked up a Vype Award the following day as the Houston area's top men's track athlete.

"My start was pretty good," Boling said of the impressive meet. "I just talked to myself to keep pushing."

Boling, a senior at the College Preparatory Academy in southwest Houston, committed to University of Georgia.

RELATED: ABC13 up close with Houston's best high school athletes
EMBED More News Videos

Houston's best HS athletes showcased at ABC13



RELATED: Track stars shine at VYPE photoshoot
EMBED More News Videos

Track stars shine at VYPE Photo Shoot

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvyperunninghigh school sports
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Clear Lake basketball coaches have strong bond and history
Clear Lake HS forever linked with NASA by historic soccer ball
HISD student-athletes can get free heart screenings at this event
Sports physicals for students offered at $15 and $20
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News