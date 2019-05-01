Houston teen runs fastest 100m dash in high school history

For those races, he ran times of 10.22 and 20.58 seconds, respectively.
Boling's latest flirtation with track immortality came over the weekend, when he posted a 9.98-second 100 meters at the 6A Boys Regionals meet in Houston. It was good enough for a world record set at the high school level.
In video shared by the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter, Boling won wire-to-wire in the heat, with plenty of room between him and his closest competitor.
The crowd at the meet reacts loudly when the sub-10-second time is posted on the scoreboard.
To put that time into context, Usain Bolt's world record in the 100-meter dash is 9.58 seconds.
And if that wasn't enough, Boling picked up a Vype Award the following day as the Houston area's top men's track athlete.
"My start was pretty good," Boling said of the impressive meet. "I just talked to myself to keep pushing."
Boling, a senior at the College Preparatory Academy in southwest Houston, committed to University of Georgia.
