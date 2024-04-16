Seven Lakes HS boys' soccer wins OT thriller to claim historic 2nd straight state title

The Seven Lakes High School boys' soccer club defeated Flower Mound to become the first Texas program to win back-to-back 6A state titles.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Seven Lakes High School boys' soccer team made history.

The Spartans beat Flower Mound of Lewisville, Texas, 2-1, in overtime to repeat as state champs, becoming the first school to win back-to-back Texas 6A state titles.

The win caps off a magical three years for the boys' soccer program at the Katy Independent School District campus. The Spartans qualified for state in 2022 but lost in the state semifinals to Plano. Last year, Seven Lakes beat Dripping Springs, 2-1, for not only their first state soccer championship but also the first for Katy ISD.

With the win this year, Seven Lakes capped off another incredible season, finishing 25-1-1. Over the past three seasons, they hold a 73-4-6 record.

The Spartans needed overtime to secure state title No. 2 on Saturday night in Georgetown.

Scoreless in the first half, Seven Lakes senior Noa Stasic scored eight minutes into the second half to put the Spartans up, 1-0.

Flower Mound tied the score at a goal apiece with just 11 minutes to play. After regulation, the score was 1-1, sending the game to two 10-minute overtime periods.

Both schools had three shots in the first overtime period, which did not result in a goal.

Seven Lakes broke the tie with just over two minutes to play in the second overtime. Aidan Morrison, the 6A tournament MVP, scored on a free kick from 30 yards out to give Seven Lakes the victory.

