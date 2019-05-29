Sports

Early wedding gift? Alex Bregman's 2 home runs were exactly what J.J. Watt wanted

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai put us on notice that she and fiancé J.J. Watt are in no rush to get married, but that doesn't mean their celebrity friends aren't already giving them wedding gifts.

Cue Alex Bregman, who homered twice in the Houston Astros' rally against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night, much to the delight of Astros fans everywhere, and likely, Watt.



The pair of dingers as an early present might sound like a stretch until you take a closer look at the comments on Watt's Instagram post announcing his engagement Sunday.

Bregman sent Watt and Ohai a congratulations message in which Watt responded saying, "Appreciate ya AB! 2 home-runs next game as a congrats will be more than enough."

Welp, like the Genie in "Aladdin," that wish was granted. Is there anything Bregman and the Genie can't do?


Sure, they can't make you fall in love, but based on the happiness gushing from Watt and Ohai for some time now, that part is clearly taken care of.

By the way, the Astros pushed past the Cubs 9-6. It was also manager A.J. Hinch's 500th career win.


