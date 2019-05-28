ENGAGEMENT SURPRISE: J.J. Watt flies in Kealia Ohai's family and friends to celebrate big moment

After Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai announced their engagement on Sunday, Watt wasn't done with the surprises for his lady love.
Ohai posted video on Instagram of the moment her friends and family arrived to celebrate the engagement. She said that Watt flew everyone in for the relationship milestone.
"I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry. Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day," she said in the caption.
Ohai was greeted with balloons and flowers.
When the couple first told the world about their big news, Watt tweeted several romantic photos, along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes"
I’m the luckiest man in the world.#SheSaidYes pic.twitter.com/xfA4eRcqZR— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 27, 2019
Here's to wedded bliss for two people who consider themselves both extremely lucky to have each other!
