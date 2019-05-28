Sports

ENGAGEMENT SURPRISE: J.J. Watt flies in Kealia Ohai's family and friends to celebrate big moment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Isn't love grand?

After Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai announced their engagement on Sunday, Watt wasn't done with the surprises for his lady love.

Ohai posted video on Instagram of the moment her friends and family arrived to celebrate the engagement. She said that Watt flew everyone in for the relationship milestone.

"I was so excited and shocked all I could do was cry. Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day," she said in the caption.

Ohai was greeted with balloons and flowers.



When the couple first told the world about their big news, Watt tweeted several romantic photos, along with the caption "I'm the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes"



Here's to wedded bliss for two people who consider themselves both extremely lucky to have each other!

SEE ALSO: Houston Dash captain Kealia Ohai talks life on the field and love with Texans' JJ Watt
EMBED More News Videos

Kealia Ohai is not just JJ Watt's girlfriend but a competitive athlete in her own right.



SEE ALSO: 10 things to know about JJ Watt's future wife

EMBED More News Videos

Sorry ladies, Houston's favorite bachelor is no longer on the market.



RELATED:
10 things to know about JJ Watt's new fiancee
Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrate AFC South title with 2 new puppies
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonengagementhouston texansjj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News